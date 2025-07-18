Parker Ford News: Agrees to two-year contract

Ford signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Jets on Friday.

Ford, who was a restricted free agent before inking this deal, will come with a $812,500 annual cap hit if he plays at the NHL level. He had 14 goals, 21 points and 36 PIM in 41 outings with AHL Manitoba as well as a goal in three appearances with Winnipeg during the 2024-25 regular season. Ford is likely to start this coming season in the AHL.