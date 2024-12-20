Parker Kelly News: Buries shorthanded goal in win

Kelly scored a shorthanded goal on three shots, added four PIM, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Kelly showed off his defensive skills and turned them into offense when he buried the game-tying goal on a shorthanded rush at 6:40 of the second period. The forward has four points through 10 outings in December. He's up to eight points, 40 shots on net, 67 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 35 contests overall. Kelly is firmly in a bottom-six role for the Avalanche, so it's unlikely he'll get enough ice time or produce enough offense to be a factor in most fantasy formats.