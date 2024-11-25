Fantasy Hockey
Patrik Laine Injury: Practices in regular jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Laine (knee) practiced in a regular jersey Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Laine resumed skating with his teammates last Wednesday, but he was in a non-contact sweater. However, he took another step in his recovery process Monday by shedding his non-contact jersey. The 26-year-old Laine has been sidelined since September, so he could require some time to get back up to speed in his regular jersey before he returns to action for the Canadiens. He could be back in action in early December, and he'll likely be in the mix for roles on the first line and No. 1 power-play unit once he's deemed fully healthy.

