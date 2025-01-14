Patrik Laine News: Finds twine again

Laine scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Laine's goal was his 10th of the season and his first to come at even strength -- the first nine were all on the power play. The 26-year-old winger is as dialed in as ever with 12 points through 15 appearances. He's added 43 shots on net and a minus-2 rating. His 23.3 shooting percentage will likely dip, but Laine has an elite shot and isn't afraid to pump pucks toward the net in high volumes, so his production should be fine.