Paul Cotter News: Pots goal in defeat
Cotter found the back of the net on his only shot and added two hits, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in 10:32 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Carolina.
Cotter stripped the puck from Jesperi Kotkaniemi in the neutral zone before depositing a shot past Dustin Tokarski on a breakaway to open the scoring in the middle frame. It was Cotter's first goal since Nov. 12, a span of 19 games. The 25-year-old has cooled off significantly after producing 12 points over his first 19 appearances of the campaign. Overall, Cotter is at eight goals and 14 points through 39 outings.
