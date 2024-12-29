Pavel Dorofeyev News: Nabs helper in Sunday's win

Dorofeyev logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

Dorofeyev has three points over his last six games, an improvement on the six-game slump that came before that stretch. The 24-year-old winger remains in a third-line role -- without a return to the top six, his offense may be limited. He's at 13 goals, seven helpers, 104 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 36 appearances this season, so he's still a decent source of depth scoring in fantasy.