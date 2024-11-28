Pavel Dorofeyev News: Scores in shootout loss

Dorofeyev scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Dorofeyev opened the scoring at 13:09 of the second period, only for Valeri Nichushkin to tie the game 33 seconds later. This was Dorofeyev's third goal in the last four contests, and he's up to 12 tallies, three assists, 68 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over 23 outings this season. The Golden Knights are tinkering with their lines regularly, but Dorofeyev should be able to maintain at least middle-six usage and power-play time as long as he keeps scoring.