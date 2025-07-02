Pavel Zacha News: Back skating Wednesday

Zacha (undisclosed) was skating ahead of Boston's development camp Wednesday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Zacha underwent a minor procedure back in April and appears to be back on the ice. The 28-year-old center played in all 82 regular-season games last year, racking up 14 goals and 33 assists, and looks poised to be ready for the start of the 2025-26 campaign. Barring more free-agent additions, Zacha should slot into the second-line center role for Boston.