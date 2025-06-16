Menu
Pheonix Copley News: Inks one-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 16, 2025

Copley signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Kings on Monday.

Copley spent most of the 2024-25 regular season with AHL Ontario, posting a 24-17-1 record with a 2.49 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 42 appearances. With David Rittich eligible for unrestricted free agency in July, Copley could compete for the Kings' backup role behind Darcy Kuemper at training camp ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Pheonix Copley
Los Angeles Kings
