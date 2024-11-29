Philipp Grubauer News: Cannot catch a break

Grubauer made 19 saves in an 8-5 loss to the Sharks on Friday. He allowed seven goals.

Friday's shinny game was great for fans, but bad for netminders and especially bad for one with just a single win on the season. Grubauer's season has been more than a struggle, and he sits with a 1-7-0 record, 3.62 GAA and .862 save percentage. He last recorded a season with a save percentage above .899 in 2020-21 (.922; Colorado). Yikes. Grubauer is better served on the wire, where some other manager might think he's worth the risk.