Philipp Grubauer News: Hangs on for OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Grubauer made 18 saves in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

The Kraken were down 4-1 early in the third period, but Grubauer shut the door the rest of the way as his team mounted a comeback. The veteran goalie has been beaten at least four times in four of his last five starts, but strong offensive support has allowed him to go 3-2-0 in that stretch despite a 3.83 GAA and .878 save percentage. Grubauer will serve as Seattle's top netminder as long as Joey Daccord (undisclosed) is sidelined, however.

