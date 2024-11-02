Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Philipp Grubauer headshot

Philipp Grubauer News: Receives no support in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Grubauer stopped 20 of 22 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Senators. The third goal was an empty-netter.

The Kraken have scored 13 goals over the last five games, but eight of them came in one contest versus the Canadiens. This is the second time in five starts Grubauer has received no goal support, and those two shutouts against account for half of his losses. The 32-year-old is 1-4-0 with a 2.89 GAA and an .886 save percentage. Massachusetts native Joey Daccord is likely to start Sunday in Boston to close out the Kraken's weekend back-to-back set.

Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now