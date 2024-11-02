Philipp Grubauer News: Receives no support in loss

Grubauer stopped 20 of 22 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Senators. The third goal was an empty-netter.

The Kraken have scored 13 goals over the last five games, but eight of them came in one contest versus the Canadiens. This is the second time in five starts Grubauer has received no goal support, and those two shutouts against account for half of his losses. The 32-year-old is 1-4-0 with a 2.89 GAA and an .886 save percentage. Massachusetts native Joey Daccord is likely to start Sunday in Boston to close out the Kraken's weekend back-to-back set.