Philipp Grubauer News: Will dress Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Grubauer (undisclosed) will serve as the backup against Chicago on Thursday, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.

While Grubauer takes a spot at the end of the bench, it will be Joey Daccord who gets the starting nod at home versus the Hawks. It's been a tough start to the season for the 32-year-old Grubauer, as he is sporting a 1-5-0 record, 3.27 GAA and .877 save percentage. At this point, even with the German netminder healthy, he seems to have fallen behind Daccord as the No. 2 option in Seattle.

