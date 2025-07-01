Philipp Kurashev News: Finds new team in free agency

Kurashev signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Sharks on Tuesday, according to PuckPedia.

Kurashev accounted for seven goals, 14 points and a minus-28 rating with Chicago in 2024-25. The Sharks arguably have more talent than the Blackhawks, looking ahead to 2025-26, so Kurashev's production could increase, but his plus-minus rating may not improve much, if any. The 25-year-old should be able to work his way into a middle-six role with his new club this coming season.