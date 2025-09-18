Based on Engvall's recovery timeline, he should still be ready for Opening Night against the Penguins on Oct. 9, but he will need to avoid any setbacks. With the 29-year-old limited to just 62 regular-season tilts last year, he failed to reach the 10-goal mark for the first time since the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season. It also didn't help that Engvall ended the campaign mired in a nine-game goal drought. Even if he can stay healthy this season, the Swede will be hard-pressed to offer more than mid-range fantasy value.