Pierre-Olivier Joseph News: Playing Thursday

Joseph (lower body) will be in the lineup versus the Sharks on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Joseph was originally expected to miss Thursday's contest but seems to be ahead of schedule. With the 25-year-old blueliner back in the lineup, he figures to move into a third-pairing role alongside Corey Schueneman while Matt Kessel will be relegated to the press box as a healthy scratch. Considering Joseph has zero goals in 13 games this season while chopping in just one assist, fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on him for offensive output.