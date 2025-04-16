Pius Suter News: Scores lone goal in loss

Suter scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Suter snapped a three-game slump with this goal. The 28-year-old ended the regular season at 25 goals, 46 points, 138 shots on net, 59 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating across 81 appearances. He's a pending unrestricted free agent, but he's been a good fit with the Canucks, so general manager Patrik Allvin will likely want to get Suter to sign a new deal.