Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pius Suter headshot

Pius Suter News: Sets up equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Suter notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators.

The helper was Suter's second over his last seven games. The 28-year-old's offense has taken a significant drop since J.T. Miller returned, bumping Suter out of the top six. Suter is at 11 goals, eight assists, 58 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 32 appearances, but he'd likely have to move back to the wing to play above the third line, and that's not even a guarantee given the Canucks' strong wing depth.

Pius Suter
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now