Porter Martone News: Headed for collegiate ranks

Martone announced his commitment to play at Michigan State University in 2025-26, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports Monday.

Martone, the No. 6 overall selection by the Flyers in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, is the latest player to make the jump to the NCAA. The 18-year-old piled up 37 goals and 98 points over 57 regular-season games with OHL Brampton in 2024-25. Playing for the Spartans this coming campaign allows Martone to continue his development against bigger and stronger players. It wouldn't be surprising to see him ink an entry-level deal with Philadelphia after his collegiate season is over, which would clear the way for him to make his NHL debut as early as this spring.