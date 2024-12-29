Fantasy Hockey
Quinn Hughes headshot

Quinn Hughes Injury: Is week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Hughes (undisclosed) is week-to-week, coach Rick Tocchet told Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com on Sunday.

Hughes won't travel with the Canucks for their upcoming games in Calgary and Seattle on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, but if he's week-to-week, then he'll likely miss more than just those two games. The 25-year-old defenseman has eight goals and 42 points in 34 outings in 2024-25. His absence has created an opportunity for Erik Brannstrom to play regularly and serve on the top power-play unit.

