Quinton Byfield News: Sends helper in win

Byfield logged an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over Utah.

Byfield helped out on the first of Joel Edmundson's two goals in the game. The helper snapped a three-game dry spell for Byfield, whose offense has not shown up much in a top-line role in recent outings. The 22-year-old forward has been limited to four assists, six hits, 20 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over nine contests this season. He produced 55 points in 80 regular-season games last year, but his slow start could make it difficult for him to match that production.