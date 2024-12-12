Radek Faksa Injury: Sidelined Thursday

Faksa will not be available to face the Sharks on Thursday due to a groin injury, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Faksa is currently mired in an 11-game goal drought during which he generated just 14 shots -- though he did chip in three helpers over that stretch. As long as he doesn't miss any significant time, the 30-year-old center should still be capable of challenging for the 20-point mark after coming up just one point shy last year. With Faksa on the shelf, Mathieu Joseph is expected to suit up Thursday.