Radek Faksa headshot

Radek Faksa News: Finds twine in Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Faksa scored a goal and added three hits in Sunday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to the Jets in Game 7.

Faksa's tally with 35 seconds left in the second period looked to be a dagger at the time. The Jets were able to shake it off, scoring twice in the final two minutes of regulation. While this goal ultimately didn't help the Blues advance, Faksa looked good with five points over seven playoff outings. That performance followed a 15-point effort over 70 regular-season contests. Faksa is one of two unrestricted free agents on the Blues' roster, so the team could keep the band together for 2025-26, though it's no guarantee they'll re-sign Faksa. He was a good fit for the Blues' fourth line, finding chemistry with Alexei Toropchenko and Nathan Walker.

