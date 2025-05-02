Radek Faksa News: Helpers in consecutive contests

Faksa notched an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 6.

Faksa set up an Alexei Toropchenko tally late in the second period. This was Faksa's second game in a row with a helper, and he has three assists, one shot on goal, 18 hits, four blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over six playoff outings. He's firmly on the fourth line, so don't expect the 31-year-old to produce steady offense in the long run.