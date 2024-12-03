Rasmus Andersson News: Opens scoring with power-play goal

Andersson scored a power-play goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Andersson has a modest four points over his last eight games, but three of them have come on the power play. His goal Tuesday stood as the game-winner. Andersson has been productive in a top-pairing role this season with six goals, 15 points (three on the power play), 47 shots on net, 77 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 26 appearances. His mix of offense and a little grit makes him a solid fantasy option.