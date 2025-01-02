Rasmus Andersson News: Picks up power-play helper

Andersson logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Utah.

Andersson has two helpers over his last four games, and both have come on the power play. He has just four points over his last 15 appearances, but as long as he remains involved with the man advantage, he'll have a decent chance of turning things around. The 28-year-old blueliner is at six goals, 11 assists, 73 shots on net, 100 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 38 contests this season.