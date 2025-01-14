Rasmus Kupari News: Registers helper

Kupari notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Kupari ended a five-game point drought when he helped out on Nino Niederreiter's second-period tally. The 24-year-old Kupari saw a season-high 14:25 of ice time Tuesday. He continues to play a larger role with the Jets' center depth tested by the absence of Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body). Kupari has done little on offense this season with five points, 35 shots on net, 50 hits, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 41 outings.