Rasmus Kupari News: Signs with Swiss club
Kupari agreed to terms on a two-year contract with HC Lugano on Tuesday.
Kupari is scheduled to be a restricted free agent this offseason, so the Jets will need to give him a qualifying offer in order to retain his NHL rights. While this certainly doesn't close the door on a potential return, the 25-year-old center will need to impress while in Switzerland to put himself back on the NHL radar.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now