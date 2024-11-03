Rickard Rakell News: Collects apple in win

Rakell had an assist, one shot, one block and two hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

The newly reconstituted top line gave the Penguins the first lead of the game. It started with Rakell and Evgeni Malkin bothering Mike Matheson on a puck retrieval, which forced a turnover and Rakell assisting on Sidney Crosby's tally late in the first period. The top line has been responsible for four of the five goals the Penguins scored during a modest two-game win streak. Rakell has a team-high six goals along with three assists, 34 shots, 22 hits, 12 blocks and is plus-5 through 13 appearances.