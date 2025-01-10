Rickard Rakell News: Keeps rolling Thursday

Rakell scored a goal and blocked four shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Rakell's tally 3:19 into the game was the first of four goals by the Penguins in the opening frame. Things calmed down later, and the Penguins were able to hold on for a win to snap a four-game skid. Despite the poor team results lately, Rakell has been on a tear with 11 goals and nine assists over his last 15 contests. Overall, he has 21 tallies, 15 assists, 103 shots on net, 71 hits, 48 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 43 appearances, thriving as a two-way forward on the top line. He's one point away from matching his total from 70 outings in 2023-24.