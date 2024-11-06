Rickard Rakell News: Two apples in loss

Rakell chipped in two secondary assists, one of which came on the man advantage, in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Rakell's pair of assists came in the second period of Tuesday's defeat. The Swedish winger has picked up at least one point in four of his last five games, and he's only been held off the scoresheet five times through 14 games this season. Rakell is thriving in a top-line role and spot on the No. 1 power-play unit -- the 31-year-old is up to six goals, five assists and a plus-5 rating while averaging 17:33 of ice time over 14 appearances.