Robby Fabbri Injury: Added to injured reserve

Fabbri was put on injured reserve Thursday due to an upper-body injury.

Fabbri was already regarded as doubtful for Thursday's clash against Vancouver, but this move makes him ineligible for that game. He sustained the injury during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Buffalo. Fabbri has eight goals, 16 points and 58 hits in 44 appearances in 2024-25. Sam Colangelo, who was recalled from AHL San Diego, will likely draw into the lineup due to Fabbri's absence.