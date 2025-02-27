Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robby Fabbri headshot

Robby Fabbri Injury: Added to injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Fabbri was put on injured reserve Thursday due to an upper-body injury.

Fabbri was already regarded as doubtful for Thursday's clash against Vancouver, but this move makes him ineligible for that game. He sustained the injury during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Buffalo. Fabbri has eight goals, 16 points and 58 hits in 44 appearances in 2024-25. Sam Colangelo, who was recalled from AHL San Diego, will likely draw into the lineup due to Fabbri's absence.

Robby Fabbri
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now