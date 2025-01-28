Robby Fabbri News: Goal, assist in win

Fabbri scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Kraken.

Fabbri set up a Cutter Gauthier tally in the first period before scoring one of his own in the second. This was Fabbri's first multi-points effort since Dec. 29 versus the Oilers. The 29-year-old winger has four points over his last six outings and appears to be benefiting from linemate Mason McTavish's recent uptick in production. Fabbri has eight goals, 14 points, 54 shots on net, 46 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating across 37 appearances.