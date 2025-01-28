Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robby Fabbri headshot

Robby Fabbri News: Goal, assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Fabbri scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Kraken.

Fabbri set up a Cutter Gauthier tally in the first period before scoring one of his own in the second. This was Fabbri's first multi-points effort since Dec. 29 versus the Oilers. The 29-year-old winger has four points over his last six outings and appears to be benefiting from linemate Mason McTavish's recent uptick in production. Fabbri has eight goals, 14 points, 54 shots on net, 46 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating across 37 appearances.

Robby Fabbri
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now