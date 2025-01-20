Robert Bortuzzo Injury: Not yet ready to return

Head coach Andre Tourigny said Monday that Bortuzzo (lower body) is getting closer to full health but isn't yet ready to return to game action, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Bortuzzo has been on injured reserve since early January due to a lower-body injury. He was initially regarded as week-to-week but now appears to be closer to day-to-day. Even though he'll remain sidelined Monday against Winnipeg, it wouldn't be surprising to see him attempt to ramp up his workload in practice in the near future.