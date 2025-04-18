Robert Thomas News: Available for Game 1
Thomas (lower body) has been cleared to play in Game 1 against Winnipeg on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Thomas sustained a lower-body injury during Tuesday's regular-season finale against Utah, but he skated on the top line during Friday's practice session and has officially been cleared to suit up to begin the postseason. The 25-year-old ended the regular season on a 12-game point streak, recording four goals, 21 assists, seven blocked shots, three hits and a plus-13 rating during that time.
