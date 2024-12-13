Robert Thomas News: Extends point streak in defeat

Thomas posted an assist Thursday in a 4-3 loss to the Sharks.

Thomas extended his point streak in December to five games Thursday -- the 25-year-old is on fire with three goals, seven assists and a plus-8 rating during that span. The Ontario native led St. Louis' forward group with 22:00 of ice time, and he also won 56.3 percent of his faceoffs. Thomas has become one of the league's best two-way forwards -- he's only been held off the scoresheet on two occasions over his last 12 games, and his 1:21 of shorthanded ice time per game is second-most among the club's forwards. The playmaking center is leading the team with 15 helpers, and he's up to 20 points through 18 games. Thomas is the only player on the Blues producing at more than a point-per-game pace.