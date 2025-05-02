Robert Thomas News: Provides helper Friday

Thomas logged an assist and two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 6.

Thomas has gotten on the scoresheet in five of six playoff contests so far. The center is up to two goals, six helpers, seven shots on net, 10 hits, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating. Thomas will continue to play in a top-line role, and the Blues will need him at his best in Game 7 on Sunday in Winnipeg.