Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robert Thomas headshot

Robert Thomas News: Provides helper Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Thomas logged an assist and two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 6.

Thomas has gotten on the scoresheet in five of six playoff contests so far. The center is up to two goals, six helpers, seven shots on net, 10 hits, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating. Thomas will continue to play in a top-line role, and the Blues will need him at his best in Game 7 on Sunday in Winnipeg.

Robert Thomas
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now