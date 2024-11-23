Robert Thomas News: Slides power-play helper

Thomas provided a power-play assist and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.

Thomas has returned to his playmaking roots, earning an assist in each of his first three games back from a broken ankle. The 25-year-old is up to one goal, eight assists (three on the power play), 19 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 10 appearances this season. He's been able to replicate his shooting volume from 2023-24, so the goals should eventually follow even if he's not finding much luck right now.