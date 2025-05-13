Rodrigo Abols News: Inks one-year extension

Abols signed a one-year, $800,000 contract extension with the Flyers on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

Abols had 29 points in 46 AHL games with Lehigh Valley, as well as five points in 22 NHL contests. The 29-year-old is a bit of a late bloomer, as he got his first look in the NHL in 2024-25, but he did enough to impress the team. Abols' deal is a one-way contract, and while that's not a guarantee he'll be an NHL regular, it sets him up well to be a bottom-six option in 2025-26.