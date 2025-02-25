Roman Josi Injury: Injured on heavy hit

Josi is being evaluated from an upper-body injury after he was hit by Sam Bennett in the second period of Tuesday's game versus the Panthers, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Josi initially stayed in the game, including playing on the power play after the hit, but the defenseman did not come back to the bench after the second intermission. The Predators have already lost a couple of blueliners -- Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) and Adam Wilsby (upper body) -- for the season, so any absence for Josi will stretch the team's defense even thinner. It also comes at a poor time, as the Predators host the Jets on Thursday.