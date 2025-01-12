Roman Josi News: Collects helper in loss

Josi produced a power-play assist in a team-high 26:35 of ice time in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.

Josi has already doubled his production from December with a goal and three helpers through four games in January. The star blueliner isn't producing at a point-per-game pace like he did last season, but his start to January could be the beginning of a productive second half in 2024-25. Josi is spearheading Nashville's back end in scoring with eight goals and 28 points through 38 appearances.