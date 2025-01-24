Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Roman Josi headshot

Roman Josi News: Extends point streak to seven games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Josi notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Sharks.

Josi has two goals and eight helpers during his seven-game point streak, and he's earned a power-play point in six of those contests. He helped out on a Steven Stamkos tally in the second period of Thursday's victory. Josi's surge has him up to 35 points (16 on the power play), 127 shots on net, 76 blocked shots, 37 hits and a minus-19 rating through 43 appearances. After a somewhat middling first half of the campaign, it's encouraging to see Josi consistently contribute on offense.

Roman Josi
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now