Roman Josi News: One of each in win

Josi scored a goal on two shots, added a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Josi had a four-game point streak snapped in a shutout loss to the Flames on Friday, but he made up for it with two points Sunday. He set up Steven Stamkos on a game-tying goal in the second period before putting the Predators ahead just over two minutes later. Josi has a goal and six helpers over his last six games, giving him two tallies, 12 assists, nine power-play points, 69 shots on net, 34 blocked shots, 21 hits and a minus-12 rating through 19 contests overall.