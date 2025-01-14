Roman Josi News: Pockets assist Tuesday

Josi notched an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Josi set up a Justin Barron tally in the second period. Through five outings in January, Josi has a goal and four assists, which already makes this month more productive than December when he was limited to two assists over nine contests. The Swiss blueliner has struggled overall compared to recent seasons but still has 29 points, 113 shots on net, 71 blocked shots, 35 hits and a minus-19 rating through 39 appearances in 2024-25.