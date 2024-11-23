Roman Josi News: Scores twice in win Saturday
Josi scored two goals, including an empty-netter, in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets.
Josi opened the scoring for Nashville midway through the first period with a slap shot from near the blue line, and he closed things out with an empty-netter when the Jets were all out on the attack trying to mount a late comeback. This was Josi's first multi-goal performance of the season, and the veteran defenseman extended a productive stretch. He's cracked the scoresheet in six of his last eight appearances, tallying three goals and six assists in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now