Roman Josi headshot

Roman Josi News: Scores twice in win Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Josi scored two goals, including an empty-netter, in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Josi opened the scoring for Nashville midway through the first period with a slap shot from near the blue line, and he closed things out with an empty-netter when the Jets were all out on the attack trying to mount a late comeback. This was Josi's first multi-goal performance of the season, and the veteran defenseman extended a productive stretch. He's cracked the scoresheet in six of his last eight appearances, tallying three goals and six assists in that span.

