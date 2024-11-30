Fantasy Hockey
Roman Josi

Roman Josi News: Two helpers Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Josi delivered two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Josi scored two goals in the 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers on Friday, and now he delivered two helpers in yet another OT loss for a Nashville team that has dropped four games in a row. The 33-year-old blue-liner remains productive, however, and he's now riding a five-game point streak, a span in which he's racked up five goals and three assists. He's up to seven goals and 10 assists in 15 games in November, with seven of those points (one goal, six assists) coming with the man advantage.

Roman Josi
Nashville Predators
