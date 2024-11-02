Roman Josi News: Two power-play points in win

Josi scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Both of Josi's points came on the power play. He ended a four-game slump when he set up Steven Stamkos on the tying goal in the second period before scoring one of his own in the third. Through 11 contests, Josi has seven points (five on the power play), 49 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 12 hits and a minus-8 rating. He hasn't been immune from the Predators' overall struggles, but Josi has enough talent to right the ship while adding well-rounded production for fantasy managers.