Roope Hintz News: Pots goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Hintz scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Hintz has four goals and an assist over his last five games after coming up empty in the first two contests after the holiday break. The 28-year-old center's tally Thursday was the game-winner, as the Stars gave little space for the Flyers to operate. Hintz has 19 goals, seven assists, 94 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 39 appearances. He's on pace for a career-high in goals, but the lack of playmaking has hurt his overall numbers, though that could change if Jason Robertson has a strong second half.

