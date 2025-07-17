Menu
Rory Kerins News: Signs one-year contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 17, 2025 at 11:17am

Kerins penned a one-year, two-way contract with Calgary on Thursday.

Kerins led the AHL Wranglers in scoring last year during the regular season, potting 33 goals and adding 28 assists across 63 games. He made his NHL debut with the Flames last season, generating four assists in five games. Kerins is a bubble player at this time but a strong training camp could garner him a job as a third-line winger.

Rory Kerins
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
