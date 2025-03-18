Ross Johnston Injury: Likely won't play on road trip
Johnston (upper body) did not travel with the team for its two-game road trip, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports Tuesday.
Anaheim will face Dallas on Tuesday before wrapping up its brief two-game road trip Thursday in Nashville, so Johnston will presumably not be available until at least Sunday versus Carolina. The 31-year-old winger has chipped in one goal and three helpers across 43 appearances in 2024-25.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now